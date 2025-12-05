Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right knee contusion.
If Vukcevic is forced to join Alex Sarr (adductor) on the sidelines for Saturday's game, Marvin Bagley will get all the run he can handle, and Anthony Gill will have a chance for meaningful minutes in the rotation. Check back for another update on Vukcevic closer to Saturday's tip.
