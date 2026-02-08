Vukcevic is questionable for Sunday's game against Miami with right knee soreness.

Vukcevic drew a start in Saturday's game against Brooklyn in the absence of Alex Sarr (ankle), finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes. He's dealing with some soreness for the second leg of this back-to-back set, however, potentially leaving the Wizards very thin up front.