Vukcevic is questionable to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to an illness.

Vukcevic was not on the injury report until this morning, indicating that his availability for Wednesday's game may be in jeopardy. If he is ultimately unable to go, Anthony Gill (hand) and Will Riley will likely see extended playing time as a result.

