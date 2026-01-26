Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Remaining out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Vukcevic continues to miss time while dealing with a left hamstring strain. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Thursday against the Bucks.
