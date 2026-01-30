Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Remains out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Lakers.
Vukcevic will be sidelined for the eighth straight game, and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. He can be considered week-to-week.
