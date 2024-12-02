Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Vukcevic has yet to make his season debut and doesn't have a return timeline. Barring a return to practice, the second-year big man can be considered doubtful for future contests.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Remains out for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Still not ready for game action•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Scores 10 points in limited action•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Back to Washington on two-way•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Hits free agency•