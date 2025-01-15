Vukcevic (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Vukcevic will end a five-game absence Thursday due to an ankle sprain, but there's no guarantee he'll see the floor for the Wizards against Phoenix. With Marvin Bagley (knee) sidelined, Washington will likely lean on Alexandre Sarr in the starting lineup and Jonas Valanciunas from the second unit.
