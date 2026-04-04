Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (knee) is out for Saturday's game against Miami.
Vukcevic, who's dealing with a bruised right knee, has a short turnaround Sunday, when the Wizards face the Nets in Brooklyn. Anthony Gill should take on the bulk of the center minutes Saturday.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Makes most of limited minutes•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Fills in with 14 points•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Starting Sunday•