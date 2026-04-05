Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Vukcevic will miss both halves of Washington's weekend back-to-back set. With Alex Sarr (toe) already out, Anthony Gill and Julian Reese are candidates for increased roles.
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