Vukcevic logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Heat.

Vukcevic returned to a bench role after starting Saturday but produced a similar result, totaling exactly 14 points for a third straight game. After entering this stretch shooting just 20.0 percent from beyond the arc across 30 appearances, the big man has caught fire from deep, converting 61.5 percent of his three-point attempts on 13 tries over the past three contests. With the Wizards moving on from Marvin Bagley at the trade deadline, Vukcevic now has a clear path to operating as the primary backup center behind Alex Sarr.