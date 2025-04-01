Vukcevic chipped in 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 120-94 loss to the Heat.

Vukcevic made the most of his minutes in this 26-point loss and posted another double-digit scoring effort, making it the seventh time he has done it in 10 games since the beginning of March. Over that stretch, which includes a start in the loss to the Jazz on March 19, Vukcevic is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 20.3 minutes per game. He's an intriguing name to watch on the waiver wire of most leagues due to his ability to produce solid numbers in limited minutes.