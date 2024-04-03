Vukcevic closed Tuesday's 117-113 victory over the Bucks with 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Vukcevic saw his highest playing time of the season Tuesday after Marvin Bagley left in the second quarter after a right knee sprain. Vukcevic took advantage of the opportunity, as he scored in double digits for the first time this season. If Bagley and Richaun Holmes (toe) are unable to suit up Wednesday against the Lakers, Vukcevic could draw the first start of his career.