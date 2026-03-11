Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Sees seven minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 loss to the Heat.
Vukcevic returned from a four-game absence and was deployed as the third-string center Tuesday. It's likely that he reclaims a bigger rotation spot moving forward, making him someone to monitor in deeper formats.
