Vukcevic logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 loss to the Heat.

Vukcevic returned from a four-game absence and was deployed as the third-string center Tuesday. It's likely that he reclaims a bigger rotation spot moving forward, making him someone to monitor in deeper formats.

