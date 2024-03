Vukcevic and the Wizards agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Washington selected Vukcevic with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and while he was originally expected to remain overseas, the Wizards are wanting to get an extended look at him to close out the regular season. Vukcevic flashed some intrigue during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.