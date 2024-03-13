Vukcevic and the Wizards agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Washington selected Vukcevic with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and while he was originally expected to remain overseas for the entire 2023-24 season, the Wizards want to get a close-up look at him to close out the campaign. Vukcevic flashed some intrigue during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game over four appearances. The 21-year-old had most recently played for Serbian club KK Partizan, averaging 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 9.3 minutes per contest over 12 appearances in EuroLeague play. The seven-foot, 230-pound big man is expected to serve in a depth capacity initially and may not immediately factor into the Wizards' rotation.