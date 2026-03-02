Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Sitting out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (thigh) will not play Monday against the Rockets.
Vukcevic was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss the first leg of this back-to-back set. The Wizards will be very thin up front, so Anthony Gill (illness) could see a big workload if he's able to shake his questionable tag.
