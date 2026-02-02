Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Vukcevic will be sidelined for a 10th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. Meanwhile, Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley are both healthy up front for the Wizards.
