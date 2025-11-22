Vukcevic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors.

The Wizards will be without Marvin Bagley (hip) and Alex Sarr (toe), so Vukcevic will get the nod at center. The big man is coming off playing a season-high 20 minutes in a loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. This will be his first start of the 2025-26 campaign.