Vukcevic has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a left knee contusion, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Vukcevic has yet to play in the NBA or G League this season, but this is the first time he's shown up on the injury report. On Sunday, coach Brian Keefe said Vukcevic needed to ramp up his conditioning before making his debut, and the injury likely doesn't help the big man's chances of seeing live action soon.