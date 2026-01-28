Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Still out with hamstring strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks with a left hamstring strain.
Thursday is the seventh consecutive absence for Vukcevic. Until the Wizards offer an update on his recovery, the big man can be deemed out indefinitely.
