Vukcevic racked up 21 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Pistons.

Vukcevic was a major bright spot off the bench, though his workload was disappointing. Alex Sarr had a nightmare performance in his return to action, but the Wizards aren't exactly going to punish him for one dud. Vukcevic remains a deep-league asset as long as Sarr is healthy.