Vukcevic finished Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Raptors with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 19 minutes.

Vukcevic continues to put up solid numbers despite playing limited minutes. In five games over the past two weeks, he has managed to put up top 90 value, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in 19.0 minutes per game. At this point, it appears as though Washington is going to continue limiting all of its starters, making Vukcevic a borderline hold, especially seeing as though he has missed two of the past seven games.