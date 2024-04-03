Vukcevic is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Vukcevic will start at center Wednesday with Richaun Holmes (toe) and Marvin Bagley (knee) out. Vukcevic posted 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during his last outing.
