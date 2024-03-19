Vukcevic (recently signed) won't make his NBA debut Tuesday against the Rockets, Wizards broadcaster Chase Hughes reports.
Vukcevic is still adjusting to a new team -- and a new country -- after reaching a buyout with the Serbian club KK Partizan and joining the Wizards on a two-way deal. His next chance to debut will come Thursday versus the Kings.
