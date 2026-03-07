Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (thigh) will not play Sunday against the Pelicans.
Vukcevic will miss his fourth straight game Sunday. With Alex Sarr returning to action, Julian Reese may pick up the backup center minutes Sunday.
