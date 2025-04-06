Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Vukcevic and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) have been downgraded from questionable to out. In their absence, Jaylen Martin, Anthony Gill and JT Thor are candidates for increased roles.
