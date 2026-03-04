Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (thigh) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Vukcevic will be sidelined for a third straight game Thursday. With this news, the Wizards may continue to give Julian Reese an extended look at center.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Sitting out Monday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Dealing with thigh contusion•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Strong per-minute production•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: To be limited Saturday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Available Saturday•