Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
This is bad news for a Washington team that might also be without Alex Sarr (questionable, hamstring). With that in mind, Anthony Gill could see a sizable workload for the Wizards on Wednesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Scores 14 off bench in loss•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Available to play•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Gets starting nod•