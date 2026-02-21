Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Won't return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a hand contusion, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Vukcevic will end his evening with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one turnover across 20 minutes. For now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
