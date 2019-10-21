Wizards' Troy Brown: Able to practice Monday
Brown (calf) practiced "a little bit" Monday according to coach Scott Brooks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Brown was able to practice Monday, albeit in a limited fashion. While his return to the court indicates a progression in his recovery, Brown won't be able to return to game action until he's able to complete a full practice free of discomfort.
