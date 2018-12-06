Brown was assigned to the Capital City Go Go of the G League on Thursday.

The Wizards will be breaking up their current road trip by returning home Thursday, and it will give Brown the opportunity to play in the Go Go's home game against the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday night. Brown has appeared in two G League games this season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

