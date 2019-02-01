Brown was assigned to the G League on Friday.

Due to injuries piling up in Washington, Brown has seen decent run over the past month, garnering 7.5 minutes per game and averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in his 11 January appearances. Still, the organization will opt to get him as much playing time as possible, so he'll be sent down to the G League to participate in game action there.

More News
Our Latest Stories