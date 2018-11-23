Wizards' Troy Brown: Assigned to G League
Brown was assigned to the Capital City Go-Go of the G League on Friday.
Brown hasn't been a regular in the rotation this season, though he did play a season-high 10 minutes in a matchup with Portland earlier in the week. The first-round pick will head back to the G League, where he'll have an opportunity to play big minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.