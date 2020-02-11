Wizards' Troy Brown: Balanced box score Sunday
Brown posted six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Grizzlies.
With the Wizards getting healthier, Brown's role has started to decrease. He saw 29.8 minutes per game in January, but he's garnering only 25.5 minutes in four February games. It seems likely he'll continue to see sixth-man minutes in the Wizards' rotation, but his days of consistent fantasy relevance could be coming to a close assuming the team stays healthy.
