Brown has not featured in four of the Wizards' last five games.

Brown's last appearance came on Jan. 9 during the 128-124 loss against the Heat, a game in which he registered seven points and six rebounds across 22 minutes. However, that's his lone outing across Washington's last five contests, and he seems to have lost his place in Scott Brooks' rotation. With that in mind, he should be left on waivers until further notice.