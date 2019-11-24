Play

Brown (illness) doesn't appear on the Wizards' injury report for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Brown missed practice Saturday due to the ailment, but the Wizards apparently don't consider the illness to be anything that will jeopardize his status for Sunday. The second-year player should fill his usual role as the Wizards' starting small forward and will likely split time at the position with C.J. Miles.

