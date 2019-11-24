Wizards' Troy Brown: Cleared from injury report
Brown (illness) doesn't appear on the Wizards' injury report for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Brown missed practice Saturday due to the ailment, but the Wizards apparently don't consider the illness to be anything that will jeopardize his status for Sunday. The second-year player should fill his usual role as the Wizards' starting small forward and will likely split time at the position with C.J. Miles.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...