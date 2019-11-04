Play

Brown will remain in a bench role Monday against Detroit, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

This will mark Brown's third game back from injury, and while the expectation is that he'll eventually move into the starting lineup, the Wizards will stick with Isaac Bonga at small forward Monday night. On Saturday against Minnesota, Bonga posted three points in 18 minutes, while Brown had four points in 22 minutes off the bench.

