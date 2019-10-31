Wizards' Troy Brown: Contributes off bench in debut
Brown (calf) tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Wizards' 159-158 loss to the Rockets.
The Wizards brought Brown off the bench in his season debut, likely as a means of managing his minutes after the calf issue kept him out for Washington's first three contests. Even in a reduced role, Brown still overshadowed starting small forward Isaac Bonga (six points, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes). Brown could have his playing time capped for a few more games, but he could claim a starting spot on the wing once he's restriction-free.
