Brown (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Brown suffered the ankle injury on Saturday against the Bucks, however the X-rays came back negative. It's unclear how long he will be out, but it doesn't seem that he will be ready to go Monday. He's only averaging 7.2 minutes per game, so if he doesn't play, his absence shouldn't affect the Wizard's rotation.