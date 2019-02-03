Wizards' Troy Brown: Doubtful for Monday
Brown (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Brown suffered the ankle injury on Saturday against the Bucks, however the X-rays came back negative. It's unclear how long he will be out, but it doesn't seem that he will be ready to go Monday. He's only averaging 7.2 minutes per game, so if he doesn't play, his absence shouldn't affect the Wizard's rotation.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...