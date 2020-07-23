Brown generated 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 89-82 scrimmage loss to Denver.

With Wizards star Bradley Beal missing the Orlando restart (shoulder), Brown drew the start at shooting guard for Washington. During the scrimmage, he was second on the team in points, field goal attempts, rebounds and minutes played. Brown and Shabazz Napier tied for first in assists. Browns' five dimes were encouraging, as he'll be expected to increase his ball handling duties. Look for Brown and rookie Rui Hachimura to post improved numbers during the season resumption.