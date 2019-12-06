Brown scored eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), and accrued four rebounds, four assists and two steals in a win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Brown hasn't exactly been on the standard league radar this season. Most fantasy owners who were hoping for a second-year breakout have been disappointed thus far. If there's a bright spot, it's that Brown's per 36 numbers have been solid with 12.0 points, 8.7 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals. If the 20-year old somehow gets thrust into a larger role at some point this season, he could be a valuable pickup. For now, he's better served for the extra-deep leagues.