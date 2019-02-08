Wizards' Troy Brown: Expected to miss Saturday's clash
Brown (ankle) has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland and will likely miss Saturday's contest against Chicago, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Brown's ankle issue is evidently significant enough to hold him out for a few more games. After essentially being ruled out for the weekend, Brown could have a chance to take the court next in Detroit on Monday, although his return will depend on how his ankle responds to treatment.
