Brown (calf) is expected to play Wednesday against Houston, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Brown managed to make it through Monday's practice without issue and has since been given the green light to make his season debut. He battled a calf injury early in training camp and has finally returned to full strength. Brown figures to see minutes off the bench behind C.J. Miles (foot) and Isaac Bonga.

