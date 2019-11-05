Wizards' Troy Brown: Full line in Monday's victory
Brown contributed 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-99 win over the Pistons.
Brown saw the second-most minutes on the team behind Bradley Beal and filled up the stat sheet, matching career highs in rebounding and steals. Given Washington's lack of talent along the wing besides Beal, Brown could conceivably earn the starting small forward spot if he continues to perform at a high level.
