Brown had 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in Thursday's win over Boston.

In the season finale for the Wizards, Brown didn't have his best day from the field, but he made up for it with contributions across the board. In eight Orlando games, Brown scored in double figures seven times, with five games of at least 15 points.