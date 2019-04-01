Wizards' Troy Brown: Has career-high 24 points Sunday
Brown ended with 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 victory over the Nuggets.
Brown went off for a career-high 24 points Sunday, torching the Nuggets with five triples from his seven attempts. He has now scored in double-digits in two straight games but had scored just 15 points combined in his three games prior. He should be in for decent minutes on a nightly basis moving forward but is tough to trust outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.