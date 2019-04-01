Brown ended with 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 victory over the Nuggets.

Brown went off for a career-high 24 points Sunday, torching the Nuggets with five triples from his seven attempts. He has now scored in double-digits in two straight games but had scored just 15 points combined in his three games prior. He should be in for decent minutes on a nightly basis moving forward but is tough to trust outside of deeper formats.