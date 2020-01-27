Wizards' Troy Brown: Impresses off bench
Brown had 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 152-133 loss at Atlanta.
Brown has logged 20 or more minutes in each of his last five outings off the bench, but he has been quite inconsistent with his scoring -- he has posted two performances of 19 or more points and three single-digit scoring outputs during that stretch. Brown has topped the 10-point mark in eight of 13 contests during January, however, and even though his scoring figures can go up and down on any given night, he should be a reliable streaming option depending on the matchup.
More News
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Scores 22 to go with full line•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Grabs another double-double•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Double-double off bench•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Double-double off bench•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...