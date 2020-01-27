Brown had 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 152-133 loss at Atlanta.

Brown has logged 20 or more minutes in each of his last five outings off the bench, but he has been quite inconsistent with his scoring -- he has posted two performances of 19 or more points and three single-digit scoring outputs during that stretch. Brown has topped the 10-point mark in eight of 13 contests during January, however, and even though his scoring figures can go up and down on any given night, he should be a reliable streaming option depending on the matchup.