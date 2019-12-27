Brown posted 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in the Wizards' 132-102 loss to the Pistons on Thursday night.

After scoring 29 and stuffing the stat sheet on Monday, Brown had a more mundane effort on Thursday. Brown has scored at least 10 points in his past seven games and has carved out a sizable role for the Wizards. Brown is averaging 11.9 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game in the month of December.