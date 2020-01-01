Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Coming off bench Wednesday
Brown will come off the bench Wednesday against the Magic.
With Bradley Beal (calf) returning to the starting five, Brown will get pushed back into his usual bench role. In 16 appearances off the bench, he's averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.6 minutes.
