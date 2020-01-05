Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Double-double off bench
Brown supplied 25 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Wizards' 128-114 win over the Nuggets.
With the Wizards' starting five not offering much production, coach Scott Brooks leaned heavily on Brown and Ish Smith (32 points, eight assists) on the second unit to shoulder the load. Washington seems to prefer to deploy Brown in a bench role, but he should routinely flirt with 30-plus minutes regardless of how he's deployed. Washington won't have any of Thomas Bryant (foot), Moritz Wagner (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (groin) available for multiple games, and Davis Bertans (quadriceps) and Bradley Beal (leg) could miss additional action as well, so Brown looks like he'll have a path to steady playing time for the foreseeable future.
